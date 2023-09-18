NFL rumors: Jets QB situation, Anthony Richardson hope, Bakhtiari conspiracy theory
- David Bakhtiari didn't play Sunday. Is it related to his anti-turf stance?
- Anthony Richardson could play this week, depending on progression.
- The latest on if the Jets will sign a new quarterback.
By Josh Wilson
The Jets quarterback situation is not going to be enjoyable for Jets faithful
The New York Jets are in a dire situation. After Aaron Rodgers went down on the team's first offensive drive of the season -- and appears to be out until at least the postseason due to a torn Achilles' -- Zach Wilson is the guy at quarterback.
That can't be for the season, right? The Jets have two quality running backs, great receivers, and a strong defense. The only deficiency, now that Rodgers is out, is the offensive line and quarterback. They should be incentivized to add a QB, whether via trade (hello, Kirk Cousins!) or free agency (RGIII?!), right?
Not so fast. Schefter's update on the topic is going to have Jets fans pulling their hair out.
"I just think that they're committed to Zach Wilson... The fact of the matter is I think they'll add a quarterback to that room eventually, whether that's this week or next week. But it's not going to be some guy that I expect that they're turning the offense over to and benching Zach Wilson. They believe in him."
Schefter went on to point out that Wilson's draw for his first start of the season wasn't exactly easy, either, as the Cowboys boast what is likely the best defense in the NFL this season. Dallas has the league's best point differential at a whopping 60 through two games.
Still, fans want to see a flashier name than Wilson after hyping themselves up all offseason over the likelihood of a former MVP under center. Right now, it doesn't seem like that's in the cards.
They better hope those dolphin noises really work.