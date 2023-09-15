Best memes after Aaron Rodgers reveals bizarre Achilles recovery method with dolphins
Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee that dolphins could factor into his Achilles injury recovery and no one is quite sure if he was joking.
Aaron Rodgers may be injured but he's still very, very weird.
The Jets quarterback just had surgery to repair the ruptured Achilles that will keep him out for the rest of the season. He still made his appearance on the Patt McAfee Show on Friday. During that appearance, he had some interesting comments about dolphins.
No, not the NFL team. Literal dolphins and their...ahem...mating habits.
“I didn’t really want to mention this, but I’m looking into a number of different modalities,” Rodgers said, per the New York Post. “Well, there’s ideas that some of the noises from the dolphins, when they’re lovemaking, the frequency of that is actually healing to the body."
“So you’re just sticking that Achilles up, sitting on your back porch, just ‘go ahead and hump your way, whistling into my Achilles getting healed’?" McAfee joked in response.
Laughter followed from everyone on the show and the crowd around them, but on the internet there were also some questions.
NFL Twitter embraces Aaron Rodgers' Dolphin healing idea with hilarious memes
Honestly, I don't know if this is a joke either. Rodgers knows his reputation well enough to know he could drop this joke and people would believe it. And it's objectively funny. But some of his beliefs are out there enough for those people to have good reason to believe this is one of them.
And frankly, I was not willing to do more than a reluctant, surface-level google search of "Dolphin mating sounds healing powers." Indeed there are a lot of websites out there claiming the sounds made by dolphins have therapeutic powers. National Geographic ran a piece exploring the controversial world of dolphin therapy in 2021. The mating element of this is the most dubious part of Rodgers' reference.
Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets career. He faces a long rehab process ahead of him. If he believes the sounds of dolphins mating can help him, then more power to him. The placebo effect is real.