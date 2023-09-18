NFL rumors: Jets QB situation, Anthony Richardson hope, Bakhtiari conspiracy theory
- David Bakhtiari didn't play Sunday. Is it related to his anti-turf stance?
- Anthony Richardson could play this week, depending on progression.
- The latest on if the Jets will sign a new quarterback.
By Josh Wilson
Could Anthony Richardson play Week 3?
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is the real deal, but the true efficacy of him as an NFL quarterback may come down to whether or not he can stay on the field. Through two weeks, Richardson is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (3) of any player. Two such touchdowns were scored in the first quarter of Sunday's game.
Richardson, unfortunately, left the game before the first half ended in Indianapolis to be evaluated for a concussion, with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew put in as the starter in his place. Indy wound up beating the Texans 31-20, but Richardson's availability figures to be a big storyline in the team's quest to earn a winning record in Week 3.
Schefter spoke on McAfee about Richardson as well. He addressed the news that he will start the week in concussion protocol.
"You can't tell on Monday... I've seen players say, 'it's serious,' and then they go through and they clear [concussion protocol]," Schefter said.
The protocol is a several-step process that requires players to prove their readiness before returning to play. It's difficult to jump multiple stages in the process in a single day, so there's limited time for Richardson to prove he is healthy enough to go for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
That said, it's certainly good to hear that, despite entering protocol on Monday, he has a chance at getting back healthy in time for Week 3.