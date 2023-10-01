NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor asking price, Russ/Payton relationship, Nick Chubb timeline
- Nick Chubb has undergone surgery and his return from injury timeline is becoming clearer
- Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship, and the strain or lack thereof, is a topic of recent reporting
- Jonathan Taylor is off the PUP list and the Colts are seeking a specific price in prospective trades
By Josh Wilson
Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship is somehow, still good
After an 0-3 start, one might surmise that the incredibly intense Sean Payton might have several bones to pick with Russell Wilson, who he has already subtly called for a potential kiddie glove approach related to a play-calling wristband...
Evidently, though, all is peaches and cream in Denver despite the horrid start and a 70-point beatdown against the Dolphins in Week 3. In a recent article for The Athletic, Dianna Russini reported that Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship is unstrained despite the rough start, reporting sources have told her the relationship is, "flourishing," (subscription required).
Payton is known for being a demanding and winning coach, and so the 0-3 start is uncharacteristic and surprising given the talent on the Broncos roster. Payton took last year off from coaching after a long run with the Saints, and his approach in his second head coaching stint is still developing. It appears, though, perhaps he's taking a more relaxed approach, given his proclamation that no one would be fired after the troubling Dolphins loss.
Upon arrival, Payton asked Wilson to be a little more real and to drop the nice guy mask... Seems like since then, there haven't been too many issues between the two.
We'll see how long that lasts. Winning would fix a lot.