NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor asking price, Russ/Payton relationship, Nick Chubb timeline
- Nick Chubb has undergone surgery and his return from injury timeline is becoming clearer
- Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship, and the strain or lack thereof, is a topic of recent reporting
- Jonathan Taylor is off the PUP list and the Colts are seeking a specific price in prospective trades
By Josh Wilson
Jonathan Taylor trade price for Colts remains high
Jonathan Taylor is coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and as such, expect trade talk to heat up around the running back. Taylor, during the offseason, declared his desire to find a new home. The Colts allowed him to search for a trade partner, but the search came up empty.
The Packers and Dolphins inquired about his availability the first time around, but it's unclear if they still have interest. Clearly, the Dolphins don't seem to have an issue scoring points.
According to Russini, Indianapolis is searching for a high second-round draft pick in return for Taylor, a high value on a position most teams could draft in the third round or later and get several years of control, not just the one year left for Taylor.
Whether or not the Colts can obtain that price remains to be seen, but there are also reports Indy doesn't care to move on, so they aren't pricing him to move, they're pricing him to be blown away. Whether or not that changes by the trade deadline, we'll have to wait and see.
The Colts are 2-1 and have been steadied in the rushing game in part by Anthony Richardson, who has been unafraid to run in his rookie year, already tallying three rushing touchdowns. In a clearly winnable division, there may be more value to be had by keeping Taylor vs sending him out. Taylor, clearly, gives the Colts what they need to win sooner rather than later.