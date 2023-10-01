NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor asking price, Russ/Payton relationship, Nick Chubb timeline
- Nick Chubb has undergone surgery and his return from injury timeline is becoming clearer
- Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship, and the strain or lack thereof, is a topic of recent reporting
- Jonathan Taylor is off the PUP list and the Colts are seeking a specific price in prospective trades
By Josh Wilson
With the NFL getting an early start in London today, there is plenty afoot on the NFL rumors front. As such, we have multiple NFL rumor roundups before the kickoff today, the other of which can be found here.
A quick summary of what was covered there:
Von Miller is returning to practice this week for the Bills, a needed add to their pass rush, but not soon enough as they draw the Dolphins who scored 70 last week. The earliest Miller could play is Week 5, but it may be a longer ramp up to play. We will have to wait and see what head coach Sean McDermott says.
The Vikings have zero interest in trading Kirk Cousins, according to Dianna Russini.
And lastly, the Broncos general manager was in attendance to check out Caleb Williams of USC take on the Buffaloes in Boulder on Saturday.
With all that covered, here's what else is new on the rumors front this morning.
Nick Chubb injury return timeline
According to Adam Schefter, Nick Chubb's first knee surgery has been completed and the surgeons did, indeed, discover they need to repair his ACL. There was some question over whether the ACL would need a full repair, and doctors wouldn't know for sure until they cut in to repair the MCL.
Upon repairing the MCL, it was discovered the ACL was torn and needed repair. That will require an additional invasive procedure, and the team expects him back for the 2024 season.
As mentioned above, Von Miller is just getting back to practice for the Bills after tearing his ACL last year, but his injury occurred in late November on Thanksgiving. The upside for the injury, if there is any, is that it happened early in the year, paving the path for a return early in 2024 for Chubb.