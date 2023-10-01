NFL rumors: Russell Wilson replacement scouting, Vikings firm on Cousins trade, Von Miller update
- Von Miller is expected to practice soon
- The Vikings thoughts on a Kirk Cousins trade are clear
- Broncos already eyeing a potential Wilson replacement
By Josh Wilson
Von Miller expected to return to Bills soon
Great news for the Buffalo Bills: Adam Schefter reports that defensive end Von Miller will return to practice this week. Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving last year. At the time, there was initial optimism that he could return to the field that season, but it was later discovered that his ACL was torn and needed surgical repair.
Buffalo, going into Week 3, is already second in yards allowed per game at 253.0, but faces its first substantial test in the Miami Dolphins, who dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos last week. The Bills have bounced back after a troubling Week 1 loss and improved to 2-1 with wins over the Raiders and Commanders.
Miller adds a layer of dynamism and power to pass rush that could use more aggression. Buffalo allowed 2.7 seconds of pocket time for Zach Wilson in Week 1, 2.6 seconds for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2, and 2.9 seconds for Sam Howell in Week 3.
2.7 is the season-long high for quarterbacks according to Fantasy Pros, so Buffalo is a bit behind the 8-ball here.
Miller's loss was tough for Buffalo last year, who had signed him as their top free agent and a big playoff weapon. Buffalo not having him for the postseason was a big pill to swallow. Getting him back, assuming he can return to form, will be massive.