NFL Rumors: More Kelce-Swift gossip, Jonathan Taylor-Browns trade package, and a Denver downer
- What's going on with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, really?
- Russell Wilson and the Broncos are tarring Sean Payton's reputation
- Jonathan Taylor to the Browns, who says no?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce comments on rampant Taylor Swift gossip
We interrupt your normal football broadcasting to deliver news on the hottest rumored it-couple in the NFL. Are Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and renowned pop star Taylor Swift going out?
Kelce has been linked to the Grammy-winning megastar ever since he allegedly tried to give her his number at an Eras Tour concert in July. Ever since then, the dating rumors started spreading like wildfire with a handful of sports personalities joining in on the fun.
This past Sunday, play-by-play commentator referenced Swift's son, "Blank Space," when he described Kelce's touchdown against the Jaguars. A few days earlier, Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, was grilled about Travis' involvement with Swift in an on-air appearance on Prime Video's post-game show after the Eagles-Vikings matchup. Jason Kelce declined to comment.
Now, Rich Eisen is fueling the rumors with his recent Tik Tok compilation jammed full of Taylor Swift puns. While delivering news on Kelce's status, Eisen referenced Swift's most popular songs including "Shake It Off," "Delicate," and "August."
Kelce caught wind of Eisen's video and left a playful comment on Instagram. "Well played Rich.... Well played."
In all likelihood, this all means nothing. Zilch. Squat.
Kelce is still focused on the Chiefs' 2023 season, and Swift is living her own life. Whether the two are dating is honestly no one's business but theirs. On the other hand.... Move over, Russ and Ciara. There could be a new power couple in town.