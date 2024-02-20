5 teams that would be willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully-guaranteed contract
Kirk Cousins may have very well played his last down as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
By John Buhler
2. Las Vegas Raiders now have the financial resources to pay Kirk Cousins
What the Las Vegas Raiders decide to do at quarterback will be incredibly fascinating. Jimmy Garoppolo was not the answer, and Aidan O'Connell does not have a very high ceiling as a starter. Since the Silver and Black are picking 13th, they are either going to have to settle for someone like Bo Nix out of Oregon in the middle of the first, or trade up for Antonio Pierce's guy in Jayden Daniels.
Since the Raiders do not have a long-term solution under center, why not look at Cousins? He is not exactly a badass, but neither was Derek Carr. In fact, I would rather have Cousins leading my team out of the tunnel because I think he just has more grit to him. Whether it be Davante Adams or Hunter Renfrow, I think Cousins would absolutely spreading the ball around in Luke Getsy's Raiders offense.
Furthermore, I could see Cousins becoming a quick team leader and be in lock-step with star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders do play in the same AFC West as the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but you have to like the potential upside possibilities with Cousins being the new face of the franchise. The Raiders will make the playoffs far more often now.
It is not the most ideal culture fit, but Cousins in the Silver and Black would make them respectable.