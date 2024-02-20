5 teams that would be willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully-guaranteed contract
Kirk Cousins may have very well played his last down as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons are going to upgrade the position, one way or another
Even though Bill Belichick is not their new head coach, Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons is a very real possibility. He may not be a long-term solution for them at quarterback, but he fits exactly what they need. The Falcons need a reliable passer who throws a catchable ball, is tough as nails and elevates the play of his receiving corps. Atlanta would be must-watch television with Cousins there.
While it may feel like Matt Ryan version 2.0 in Atlanta, he is the best quarterback in franchise history going away. He is a hall of famer as one of the greatest passers of his generation. Cousins would come in and pick up Zac Robinson's system in an instant, mostly because it is an off-shoot of what he already knows from the Shanahan tree. More importantly, Cousins' wife is from nearby Alpharetta.
Although I think Dirty Bird Nation would prefer to either trade up and draft Jayden Daniels out of LSU inside the top three, or better yet, trade for Kennesaw native Justin Fields in a deal with the Chicago Bears, Cousins is still a very good option for the Falcons. Bringing him in would require a few cap casualties, but signing him in free agency would free up the No. 8 pick to go get another star player.
Falcons fans should be pleased with Cousins, but would be way more ecstatic with Daniels or Fields.