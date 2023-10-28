NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins trade, latest Derrick Henry trade buzz, Lions trade tease
With the Tennessee Titans having already moved on from former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, the prevailing sentiment around Nashville has been that we might be heading toward a fire sale at the trade deadline. As such, many have speculated that veteran running back and pending free agent Derrick Henry could be another star who is on the move before the Oct. 31 deadline.
But maybe not.
Appearing on NFL Live, ESPN insider Jeff Darlington that a Henry trade might be unlikely for the Titans, but for a surprising reason: There isn't interest in the 29-year-old running back.
"Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means," Darlington said, via Bleacher Report. "Instead, he's still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they'd move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there."
This isn't to say, however, that a trade is impossible.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Baltimore Ravens, a common landing spot for a Henry trade, are indeed looking to add a running back. There is also a number of other teams who could use the services of a proven veteran like the Titans star.
As of right now, though, Henry staying put appears to be the most likely conclusion to this situation -- but we all know how quickly things can transpire when it comes to the days leading up to the trade deadline.