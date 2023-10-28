NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins trade, latest Derrick Henry trade buzz, Lions trade tease
- Lions HC Dan Campbell teased a possible trade for Detroit
- Derrick Henry trade buzz gets a big, stunning update
- Latest on a possible Kirk Cousins trade for the Vikings
NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins trade would be a shock from Vikings
The calculus has certainly changed for the Minnesota Vikings over the past few weeks. After a 1-4 start and looking like one of the most targeted sellers in the league at the trade deadline, Kevin O'Connell's club has reeled off back-to-back wins, including knocking off the 49ers last week. As such, they might not be trading away big pieces on the roster as expected.
Then again, they might not be wholly convinced things will turn around and could still wind up as sellers.
So what does that mean for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is in the final year of his contract with Minnesota and who moving on from might help jumpstart the future of the Vikings? Despite some early buzz, it doesn't seem like anything will happen with the veteran QB.
NFL insider Albert Breer of SI broke down what he's hearing ahead of Tuesday's deadline and made specific note of Cousins talking about the Vikings, saying, "I’d be stunned if they entertained moving Kirk Cousins at this point". Breer also noted that veteran safety Harrison Smith is also unlikely to be traded as well.
The familiar faces we've seen mentioned as Vikings trade chips like Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks listed by Breer as possible movers from Minnesota. Cousins, on the other hand, will almost surely be staying put -- and one has to wonder what position that will put the Vikings in coming into the offseason. That may well be determined by how the 10 remaining games on the schedule play out.