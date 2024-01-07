NFL Rumors: Lions response to Sam Laporta injury is obvious for playoffs
The Lions lost their star tight end to an injury in the regular-season finale. There's a perfect reinforcement available.
There's a reason star players on playoff teams around the NFL sat out Week 18 games. Injury is always potentially around the corner.
Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions weren't in a position to sit star tight end Sam LaPorta, who went down with an injury as his team tried to give themselves a shot at the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
LaPorta had to be carted to the locker room with a knee injury. On the plus side, it sounds like he avoided the worst-case scenario, though he is still expected to miss time in the playoffs.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has already come up with a convenient replacement: Zach Ertz.
"With Sam LaPorta injured, it could make sense for the Lions to bring in veteran TE Zach Ertz," Pelissero tweeted. "Ertz's position coach in Arizona last year, Steve Heiden, now coaches Detroit's tight ends. Rare to have a veteran with Ertz's experience available to plug and play in the playoffs."
The Lions could give Zach Ertz a call after Sam LaPorta injury
First things first, the Lions need to confirm the extent of LaPorta's injury. Then they need to determine whether their current depth is sufficient to fill the gap until he can return if he even can.
Ertz is such an intriguing option mainly because it doesn't look like Detroit has the depth or production they need without LaPorta.
LaPorta was Detroit's second-leading receiver with 81 catches for 860 yards and nine touchdowns. He broke the record for receptions by a rookie tight end.
The rest of the Lions' tight end room was far less productive this season. Brock Wright had 13 catches for 91 yards in 14 games. James Mitchell played in 14 games with one catch for four yards.
Critically, Wright is also injured so Mitchell is the only tight end left on the active roster while Anthony Firkser is available to be brought up from the practice squad. Firkser has 115 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns in his six seasons in the league, primarily serving as a fullback for the Titans from 2018 to 2021. He's suited up for two games in Detroit.
Ultimately, it may be Wright's health that determines whether the Lions go out and pick up someone like Ertz for the playoffs. Wright, Mitchell and Firkser give Detroit a sufficient number of bodies to proceed, even if that group isn't the most exciting.
Ertz would bring a significant upgrade to that group in terms of pass-catching ability. He played seven games for the Cardinals in 2023 with 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. He had 47 catches for 408 yards in 10 games in 2022. He may not be the difference maker he once was with the Eagles but he's a veteran with a productive history and playoff experience.