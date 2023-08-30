NFL Rumors: Nick Bosa trade buzz, Cowboys squash narrative, Patriots hero makes a comeback
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy squashed a Trey Lance narrative
- Patriots Super Bowl hero making return with a former SB foe
- Is Nick Bosa about to be traded?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Patriots' Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler makes his comeback
Malcolm Butler became enshrined in Patriots' history when he intercepted then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's pass on the goal line in Super Bowl 49.
Nearly a decade later, the New England hero is looking to start a new chapter of his NFL career down south in Atlanta. Butler is planning to try out for the Falcons later this week despite not playing a regular season game since 2020 when he was with the Titans.
Even so, the 33-year-old Butler has reportedly been staying fit and training for an opportunity like this, per NFL's Cameron Wolfe.
So far in training camp, the Falcons have seen corners Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes suffer injuries, adding to their list of worries ahead of the 2023 season.
Butler would provide much-needed quality depth at the position -- assuming he's retained a decent amount of his coverage and ball-hawking skills. At most, Butler would serve in a limited role in Ryan Nielsen's secondary and may only see the field for as long as Okudah or Hughes stay sidelined.
Despite Butler's intention to play for an AFC team not in New England, Pats fans probably wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors.