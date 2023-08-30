NFL Rumors: Nick Bosa trade buzz, Cowboys squash narrative, Patriots hero makes a comeback
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy squashed a Trey Lance narrative
- Patriots Super Bowl hero making return with a former SB foe
- Is Nick Bosa about to be traded?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Mike McCarthy clarifies pre-Trey Lance trade communication
After a report came out in which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he did not talk to Mike McCarthy or Dak Prescott prior to the Trey Lance trade, McCarthy has responded to Jones' comments.
The Cowboys head coach said he was involved in the "evaluation" aspect of the Lance trade but not in the "actual business" aspect.
Basically, McCarthy was involved in the pre-trade analysis of the ex-49ers quarterback, he just didn't get looped in when it came down to the specifics of the actual trade. Dallas gave up a fourth-rounder for Lance in what many believed was an absolute steal.
Back when the 49ers traded up to acquire Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft, the Cowboys had reportedly flagged Lance as a second-round pick.
McCarthy had nothing but positive things to say about Lance, complimenting his athletic ability the most. Following an injury-plagued two seasons in San Francisco, Lance will get his fresh start in Dallas backing up Dak Prescott.
Any narratives questioning the Cowboys' crossed wires or lack of communication prior to the Trey Lance trade have effectively been squashed, and the Cowboys can turn their entire focus on their 2023 season preparations.