NFL Rumors: Nick Bosa trade buzz, Cowboys squash narrative, Patriots hero makes a comeback
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy squashed a Trey Lance narrative
- Patriots Super Bowl hero making return with a former SB foe
- Is Nick Bosa about to be traded?
NFL Rumors: 49ers star Nick Bosa could be traded to 'unnamed AFC team'
To preface this, the source came from NFL Reddit written by a user who goes by the name Josh Rosen. Take it with as much salt as you'd like.
The same Redditor who predicted the Christian McCaffrey trade is back with another unbelievable take. A civilian who goes by the Reddit username "josh_rosen" (or it could be the real Josh Rosen, who knows) said the 49ers are "threatening to trade Bosa to unnamed AFC team if he doesn’t sign their current offer within next week."
Civilian/ ex-QB Rosen compares the Bosa situation to that of DeForest Buckner, who the 49ers traded to the Colts for a 2020 first-round pick after contract negotiations broke down. Buckner ended up getting a monster four-year, $84 million deal in Indy.
"This is a recent development and this is happening right now. There has been breakdown in negotiations between the 49ers and Nick Bosa."- NFL Redditor "josh_rosen"
This offseason, Bosa has been holding out of 49ers' training camp; he's set to make $17.86 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
With the 2023 season a little over a week away, Bosa's situation doesn't sound like it's going to get resolved anytime soon. NFL's Ian Rapoport recently reported that he doesn't get the sense Bosa and the 49ers are "close at all" regarding a future extension but at least there's been "some level of conversation."
The Redditor's trade proposal got directly debunked by Broncos beat reporter Benjamin Allbright, who admittedly doesn't have the best track record himself.
Fans will likely believe what they want to believe. 49ers faithful supporters will keep manifesting that Bosa will stay in San Francisco while fans from AFC teams will be keeping a side-eye on Bosa's negotation talks.
Reddit insights or not, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's future is far from certain.