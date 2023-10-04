NFL Rumors: Packers-Jonathan Taylor buzz, Rodgers speedy recovery, Cowboys secret weapon
- Could Packers trade buzz for Jonathan Taylor heat back up?
NFL Rumors: Packers-Jonathan Taylor trade buzz heating back up?
Whenever Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made his initial trade request this offseason, two of the reportedly interested teams were the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. But now that Taylor is being activated from the PUP list and expected to still seek a trade, some have wondered if the interest from those teams will be reignited.
As of right now, there hasn't been any reports in that regard. However, Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors broke down the situation with the lack of rumored interest amid Taylor's return. The connection for the Packers stood out.
While the Dolphins seem decisively less likely to be in on Taylor with the breakout of rookie De'Von Achane, Green Bay appears to be a more natural fit. Not only has Aaron Jones already missed time with injuries, but the result has been one of the worst rushing offenses in the league. The Packers rank 30th out of 32 teams in rush yards per game (74.5) through the first four weeks of the season.
Ulrich echoed the sentiment that no rational team is going to match the Colts' reported asking price in a Jonathan Taylor trade of a first-round pick. Even with the need for the Packers, that's true. However, if the running back returns and shows his productivity, that could lead to Indianapolis striking while the iron is hot and getting the most value they can for the star runner.
This is far from a guarantee that the Packers will trade for Jonathan Taylor. However, with the market expected to heat back up, the expectation should be for Green Bay to be a player that puts itself in the mix.