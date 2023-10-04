NFL Rumors: Packers-Jonathan Taylor buzz, Rodgers speedy recovery, Cowboys secret weapon
- Aaron Rodgers says his Achilles recovery is better than on track
- Cowboys have a secret weapon to combat dangerous 49ers
- Could Packers trade buzz for Jonathan Taylor heat back up?
NFL Rumors: Cowboys using Trey Lance for intel against 49ers
Through the first four weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of Super Bowl contenders -- aside from America's Team laying a complete egg in Arizona. But now the rubber will meet the road at Levi's Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 as these two NFC contenders clash.
Luckily for the Cowboys, though, they are boasting a secret weapon for this matchup: Former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.
No, Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer aren't going to deploy the former No. 3 overall pick who they traded a fourth-round pick for this offseason in ways we haven't yet seen, at least as far as we know. However, the Cowboys aren't being shy about the fact that Lance is expected to provide valuable intel about his former team ahead of the Week 5 matchup.
"Trey knows a little bit about what they're doing," Schottenheimer said to reporters on Monday. "The cool thing is, like I said, the [Cowboys] know them well, I know them well from being in Seattle, Trey knows them well. Like last week, it's kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don't go too far into it.
"We can know exactly what they're going to do, because they don't do too much, and they're still really, really tough to go against just because they're so talented. ... We'll definitely talk to Trey. He knows a lot of the pieces going against them in practice, but it doesn't always help, as we learned yesterday."
As often seems to be the case with the Cowboys, there's a dose of irony here after McCarthy and Schottenheimer changed the offensive signals before facing the Patriots last week with former Dallas backup quarterback Will Grier in the building. Even still, they will surely look to Lance for any information on how the vaunted Dallas defense can break down Kyle Shanahan's explosive and lethal offense.
Easier said than done, but at least it's one advantage the 'Boys will take on the road in Week 5.