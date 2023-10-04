NFL Rumors: Packers-Jonathan Taylor buzz, Rodgers speedy recovery, Cowboys secret weapon
- Aaron Rodgers says his Achilles recovery is better than on track
- Cowboys have a secret weapon to combat dangerous 49ers
- Could Packers trade buzz for Jonathan Taylor heat back up?
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'ahead of schedule' with Achilles recovery
Almost immediately after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four plays into his tenure with the New York Jets, there were rumblings that the quarterback could try to return much sooner than expected, even at 39/40 years old.
And if you ask the four-time MVP, he's already on track to do that.
Rodgers was seen on the Jets sidelines in the team's Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs. He was using crutches but seemed to be moving well for someone less than a month removed from surgery to repair his Achilles. Naturally, that was a topic of discussion during the QB's Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".
Attending the Sunday Night Football game was apparently a goal for Rodgers in his recover. More importantly, though, the Jets quarterback noted, "I'm well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to rehab for this injury and we're always trying to speed up the timeline."
Part of the rumblings about a sooner-than-expected return for Rodgers have indicated a target date of being back for the playoffs should the Jets qualify for the postseason. That would be roughly a five-month recovery time for a serious injury.
That, undoubtedly, would be shocking. However, if we're taking the QB at his word, he might be on the early track to achieve that. The good long-term news regardless of any early return, however, is that the Jets appear on-track to getting a healthy Rodgers for the 2024 season at the very least.