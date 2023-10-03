Aaron Rodgers gets dragged on Twitter for hypocritical shot at Travis Kelce
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was called out on social media after taking a shot at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over his Pfizer advertisement.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 season. Quarterback Zach Wilson had the game of his career and helped the Jets give the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Jets ended up losing 23-20 on a heartbreaking final drive highlighted by controversial penalties and a first-down scramble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to ice the game.
There was a lot going on during the Sunday Night Football game. For one, 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift was in attendance as a guest of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Also, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in attendance for the first time since rupturing his Achilles in Week 1.
Rodgers was making his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," and talked about the game and the Jets' performance. Doing so, Rodgers talked about Kelce, but called him "Mr. Pfizer," in reference to the Chiefs tight end being part of a commercial for the pharmaceutical company, advising those to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time this upcoming season
Of course, it's well known that Rodgers openly refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, ever since it was discovered back in the 2021 season that he had not received it after testing positive, despite telling reporters he had been "immunized."
Twitter calls out Aaron Rodgers for hypocritical comments over 'Mr. Pfizer' dig at Travis Kelce
It's well known Rodgers is outspoken about not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Whether it's blocking out a Moderna advertisement while taking a photo of Novak Djokovic (who also refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine) or admitting he misled the public and media with his "immunized" comments.
Some social media users, including Fox Sports' Nick Wright, pointed out that Rodgers plays for the Jets, who is owned by Woody Johnson. For those unaware, Johnson is the heir to the Johnson and Johnson pharmaceutical fortune.
For those wondering if Rodgers would see those on social media calling him a hypocrite, the answer is yes. McAfee brought it to his attention before his interview ended, saying that "Mr. Pfizer" and "Johnson and Johnson" were both trending on Twitter. Rodgers laughed in response.
Rodgers was acquired by the Jets this offseason to help them make a push to their second Super Bowl title. In fact, Rodgers took a pay cut ahead of the season, restructuring it to a two-year, $75 million contract to ensure the team had the pieces to help make a run to the playoffs.
The four-time NFL MVP made his debut for the Jets in Week 1, but on his fourth official game played, he suffered a torn Achilles. Despite essentially being ruled out for the season, Rodgers says his goal is to return.
We shall see if there is a response from Kelce on his "New Heights" podcast alongside his older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.