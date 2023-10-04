49ers continue to troll Daniel Jones after horrendous game vs. Seahawks
Another San Francisco 49ers player has openly criticized and trolled New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after another poor showing this season.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants are not having a great time right now. For a team that exceeded expectations last year, earned a playoff win, and added talent like tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Bobby Okereke, they got even worse.
On Monday night, the Giants lost 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks in another embarrassing effort by the team. The focus was on the offense, particularly quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked 11 times. While yes, he didn't have much time in the pocket, he is not free of blame for his play.
Last week, multiple San Francisco 49ers players criticized Jones following their 30-12 victory. Over a week later, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead decided to troll Jones, asking why he threw the ball away so quickly in their matchup while holding onto it longer for the Seahawks, who had "a career day."
49ers' Arik Armstead trolls Daniel Jones after brutal Week 4 loss to Seahawks
A little NFC West jealousy? The Seahawks tied a franchise record for the most sacks they've recorded in a single game. It was rather easy to do so, to be quite honest, given the ineffectiveness without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and even rookie center John Michael Schmitz.
But, this is also yet another instance of a 49ers player being critical of Jones' skills as a starting quarterback. Here is what an anonymous player told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle:
"The dude did not want to throw the ball," said the anonymous player. "Early on, you could tell it wasn't gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was."
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was willing to put his name to his comments, saying, "A lot of people who make all that money don't even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he's not bad. And if you ain't got nothing better."
This offseason, ahead of the franchise tag deadline on March 15, the Giants and Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract. With that, the pressure was on for Jones to live up to the contract. Thus far, he hasn't.
Jones didn't have much time in the pocket to make plays, yes, as evidenced by his 2.13 second time to throw mark, per Pro Football Focus. But he wasn't incredibly effective. He did complete 23-of-26 pass attempts on 27 dropbacks, but he did throw a brutal interception -- a pass seemingly intended for wide receiver Parris Campbell but was picked off by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and returned 97 yards for a touchdown.
The road doesn't get any easier for Jones, as they will be on short rest taking on the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense this upcoming Sunday. Then, one week later in primetime, they take on the Buffalo Bills.
Things can get bad in a hurry for the Giants and essentially take them out of the playoff picture if they don't right the ship.