49ers players ripped Daniel Jones to shreds, claim Giants paid for a lemon
The San Francisco 49ers were not the least bit impressed by the play of Daniel Jones on Thursday.
By John Buhler
Win or lose, Daniel Jones will still get paid handsomely by the New York Giants.
Fresh off a Week 3 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the G-Men sit at 1-2 on the year and in dire need to pick up the pieces. Last year was a tremendous success for New York under first-time head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants made the postseason, upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in the process. Right now, they look like a sinking ship.
To make matters worse, many anonymous 49ers players told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that Jones is grossly overrated as a quarterback and massively overpaid as a player.
"The dude did not want to throw the ball. Early on, you could tell it wasn't gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was."
While that 49ers defender wasn't willing to put his name on that quote, Dre Greenlaw did on this one.
"A lot of people who make all that money don't even deserve it. I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he's not bad. And if you ain't got nothing better."
Keep in mind that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy is not even making a million this season...
Jones signed a massive, multi-year extension to remain the Giants' greatly overpaid quarterback.
San Francisco 49ers players dump all over Daniel Jones after TNF win
If we want to read between the lines a bit, this is all about the postseason and what could be to come for both NFC franchises. For San Francisco, the 49ers are a strong pick to come out of the NFC and get to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. As long as Purdy is healthy, the 49ers can hang with and beat anyone. As for the Giants, they are currently treading water inside of a very strong NFC East division.
Overall, I think these comments are all about how strongly the 49ers players feel about Purdy. They know he is the real deal. Just look at what he did a season ago before succumbing to injury in the NFC Championship game. If you want even more proof out of Mr. Irrelevant, just look at how listless Purdy's alma mater in the Iowa State Cyclones have been since he left Ames after his senior season.
Ultimately, these two playoff teams in the NFC a year ago are going in different directions. While they could conceivably meet once again in the postseason, do not count on it. Anything short of a conference title bout berth will be met with great disappointment for the 49ers. At this time, New York has a long ways to go towards getting back to the team that earned the No. 6 seed only a season ago.
One day, Purdy will get paid what he is worth. In the meantime, Jones has a big contract to live up to.