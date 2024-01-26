NFL Rumors: Packers trade pitch, Belichick pissed, Steelers OC interview
- The Steelers are interviewing a rising star
- Bill Belichick could be out for blood
- An intriguing Packers trade pitch would put Green Bay all-in
NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick is pissed at Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons decided not to hire Bill Belichick, and there's a chance that decision comes back to bite them.
According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, Belichick is "pissed" and an opening in the NFC South in 2025 could give him an avenue to enact revenge.
"I think he's pissed. I think he's really upset about this..." Bedard said on Friday. "I can tell you this, I really, really hope Bill Belichick lands in the NFC South with his next job, if he gets a next job, because I would like to see what he does to the Falcons each time he plays them."
Bedard mused that Belichick's departure from the Patriots went so "smoothly" in part because the head coach thought he had the Falcons job in his back pocket.
But Arthur Blank was reportedly swayed by others in his organization and the plan to hire Belichick went awry. Atlanta landed on Raheem Morris instead.
Now Belichick is likely to be without an NFL gig in 2024. But 2025 could bring some major opportunities including, perhaps, the New Orleans Saints.
Dennis Allen was given a reprieve this year but he'll be on the hot seat going into the 2024 season. If Belichick truly does want to stick it to Blank and the Falcons, that's one spot to watch.