NFL Rumors: Packers trade pitch, Belichick pissed, Steelers OC interview
- The Steelers are interviewing a rising star
- Bill Belichick could be out for blood
- An intriguing Packers trade pitch would put Green Bay all-in
NFL Rumors: Trade pitch would put Jonathan Allen with Packers
The Green Bay Packers were ahead of schedule in 2023, making it to the playoffs and knocking off the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Now that they know for sure what they've got in Jordan Love, it's time to embrace win-now mode.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has an idea for one big move the Packers can make to go all-in: Trade for Jonathan Allen.
"Allen would be an ideal solution to both issues [run defense and pass rush] and can slide over to defensive end in Green Bay's 3-4 front. It would likely cost the club the better of of its two Round 2 draft selections this year plus more to get a deal done, but parting with these picks would well be worth the value Allen will add to this defense."
Allen is likely to be on the trade block this offseason. He was already the subject of calls ahead of the trade deadline and there have been indications Washington is gearing up for a full rebuild. Getting assets in exchange for Allen would have to be part of that process.
There are two barriers to getting the deal done. The first is competition from elsewhere in the league. A bidding war could drive the price for Allen up. The second is the risk of spending on a 29-year-old coming off a down year. Allen had only 5.5 sacks in 16 games, his lowest total since 2020. Maybe he's slowing down...
...Or maybe he was playing on a bad team and in need of a fresh start. His presence would free up opportunities for other pass rushers like Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark. He'd take the defensive front up a level.