NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson's market, Kirk Cousins favorite, Justin Fields good as gone
- In the least shocking news, it sounds like the Bears have moved on from Justin Fields
- NFC South team favorites for Kirk Cousins
- The breadth of the available market for Russell Wilson is somewhat surprising
By Josh Wilson
Falcons seen as favorite for Kirk Cousins
Another quarterback with an uncertain future is veteran Kirk Cousins, who ended his season short with an Achilles' tear last year. Cousins, before his injury, remained a quality quarterback in terms of individual play, but the Vikings did struggle to win close games.
Cousins will be a free agent this offseason, and a return to the Vikings is not necessarily out of play.
When he first came to Minnesota, he signed a lucrative deal that looked like an overspend at the time, but the market quickly outpaced it and he later appeared to be on a rather reasonable spend for the team.
Now, though, Minnesota has questions to ask about Cousins with him coming off injury. Will he be the same? Is it time to pivot to a new, younger quarterback?
If he doesn't return to the Vikings, sportsbooks have thoughts on where he'll go: They're thinking the Falcons, though notably, the Vikings are still the favored team.
Behind the Falcons, the Commanders and Raiders are viewed as teams with chances as well, not a surprise considering all three teams have question marks at quarterback and are not in an overly obvious position to draft a starter.