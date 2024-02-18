NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson's market, Kirk Cousins favorite, Justin Fields good as gone
- In the least shocking news, it sounds like the Bears have moved on from Justin Fields
- NFC South team favorites for Kirk Cousins
- The breadth of the available market for Russell Wilson is somewhat surprising
By Josh Wilson
Russell Wilson has suitors
One might think that Russell Wilson's prospects as a winning NFL quarterback are long behind him. The Denver Broncos optimistically traded for him -- and curiously, before he played a snap for Denver, gave him a massive guaranteed contract extension -- ahead of the 2022 season.
Wilson, despite a .658 winning PCT in a decade at Seattle, has struggled mighitly with results in Seattle, where he has thus far posted a .367 PCT.
Here's a surprising placement: In 2022 and 2023, Wilson's EPA per play is worse than that of Justin Fields and only slightly better than that of Kenny Pickett. His success rate on plays is the third-lowest in those two seasons of any quarterback who played at least 700 plays (Zach Wilson and Baker Mayfield the only two that are behind him).
He is not quarterbacking well. Yet, some teams think they can fix him.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on SportsCenter that "several" teams he's talked to still see Wilson as a starting QB, indicative of the possible market out there for him (H/T BR).
Of course, a handful of teams might like the idea of Wilson, but that by no means suggests anyone is going to trade for him and his absurdly high-paying contract. More than likely, his move to a new team will come from the Broncos eating his salary and cutting him, with a new squad signing him to a fresh contract.
Of course, remember, the awkward resolution exists as well: The Broncos could keep him around. He might not have anywhere to live if that happens though.