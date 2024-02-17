Russell Wilson is selling his Denver home: Does it mean anything?
What does Russell Wilson selling his home in Denver mean for his future in the NFL, if anything?
By Lior Lampert
After the Denver Broncos benched presumed franchise quarterback Russell Wilson for the final two games of the 2023 regular season in an attempt to preserve financial flexibility this offseason, questions about the signal-caller's status with the franchise emerged.
Has Wilson played his last snap as a member of the Broncos?
Russell Wilson lists mansion in Denver for sale
It sure feels that way, especially given that his mansion in Denver has officially been listed for sale, per Thomas Gounley of the Denver Post.
According to Gounley, Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased the home for $25 million when the former was traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. The couple is now accepting offers and providing tours of the residence located in Cherry Hills Village to potential buyers.
While Wilson’s salary for next season is already accounted for on the team’s payroll, his $37 million salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed on March 17. So, the Broncos will likely move on from the Super Bowl-winning quarterback on or before that date to avoid digging deeper into their pockets on a player who isn't part of the franchise’s long-term plans.
It's still possible he sticks around, but that would be extraordinarily awkward if he did.
The Broncos acquired Wilson in a blockbuster deal that could arguably go down as the most lopsided move in NFL history, considering what Denver gave up to acquire a quarterback they seem prepared to move on from after two seasons.
Denver sent two first-round picks (which led to the selection of stud tackle Charles Cross and young shutdown cornerback Devon Witherspoon), two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, defensive end Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Shortly after acquiring him, and before he even played a game for the team, they signed him to a massive fully guaranteed extension.
In 30 games with the Broncos, Wilson has an 11-19 record, throwing for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.
A future Hall of Famer, Wilson’s chapter in Denver will be one to forget when he and the Broncos inevitably part ways, with him and his wife putting their house on the market as the latest indication that he is as good as gone this offseason.