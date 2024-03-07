NFL rumors: Russell Wilson's stock, Steelers terrible QB fit, Baker Mayfield progress
By John Buhler
NFL rumors: Russell Wilson may be a QB option for Pittsburgh Steelers
Here. We. Go... The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again going about the quarterback position all wrong for yet another offseason. After quintupling down on the notion that Kenny Pickett is a starting quarterback in the league, they are apparently looking at possibly bringing in Russell Wilson. As if there could have been a worse situation to arise in Pittsburgh, this is like covering yourself in gasoline.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news of the Steelers' interest in Wilson.
Is Wilson a better quarterback over Pickett? I would say so. However, the Steelers for whatever reason don't seem interested in wanting to bring in a quarterback who is either definitively better than Pickett, or one who will force the very best out of him. If the Steelers were to sign Wilson for even the veteran minimum, this will become the most toxic locker room the NFL has ever seen in my lifetime.
While I would say that the Steelers could go something like 10-7 with Wilson as the starter and be the No. 6 seed in the deep AFC, what is the long-term upside in brining him in? He may fit Arthur Smith's run-first offense, but the Steelers need to get out of this funk so badly. They need to bring in a guy who will change the temperature of the room, not a player who will be giving them more of the same.
If the Steelers sign Wilson to "compete" with Pickett, then Pittsburgh is not a serious football team.