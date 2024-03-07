NFL rumors: Russell Wilson's stock, Steelers terrible QB fit, Baker Mayfield progress
- So how far has Russell Wilson's stock fallen since being released by the Denver Broncos?
- Hey, look! Another terrible quarterback option is on the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers!
- Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are goal-to-go over new contract talks.
By John Buhler
NFL rumors: So how low is Russell Wilson's stock now?
Even though the Steelers appear to have some interest in Wilson, apparently, no other teams desperate for a quarterback are right now. James Palmer of The NFL Network reported that while it is still very early in the NFL offseason, there is a chance that if Wilson to be signed by somebody else, it would be for right around the veteran's minimum. That number is just north of $1 million annually.
It is borderline unbelievable how things have transpired since the Denver Broncos traded for Wilson.
While Baker Mayfield is seemingly everyone's backup plan, besides the Tampa Bay Buccaneers obviously re-signing him, nobody seems to want to have their name attached to Wilson's at this time. Yes, he could go to teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders or the New England Patriots, but other dominoes are going to have to fall first before any of that happens. Wilson may have to wait.
Outside of Pittsburgh, the team that I think could end up with Wilson might have to be New England. The Patriots are done with Mac Jones. While they could draft either Jayden Daniels out of LSU or Drake Maye out of North Carolina at No. 3 overall in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson would be an ideal stop-gap starter for a team in the midst of a full-blown rebuild. For $1 million, sure, why not?
For years to come, we are going to write novels about how bad the Wilson trade was for the Broncos.