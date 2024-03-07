NFL rumors: Russell Wilson's stock, Steelers terrible QB fit, Baker Mayfield progress
By John Buhler
NFL free agency is rapidly approaching, so we have another healthy helping of NFL rumors to sink our teeth into. As it is every offseason, it starts and ends with the quarterback position. Now that the Denver Broncos have moved on from Russell Wilson, Mr. Unlimited must find a new place to play football. No, he is not going to win two Super Bowls in the next five years playing for the Broncos.
With Mitch Trubisky leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Buffalo Bills this offseason, a new option has emerged to compete with Kenny Pickett to be their starting quarterback for 2024. No, Steelers fans are not going to like this one. In fact, I am sure yinz will hate it oh, so very much... Also, Baker Mayfield is inching closer to signing a long-term deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.
All the while, everybody is patiently waiting to see what the Chicago Bears want to do with Justin Fields, as well as what the Minnesota Vikings want to do with Kirk Cousins. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders are probably at the top of the list to look at adding a quarterback of this caliber in free agency, but they could also look to trade up in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are the latest NFL rumors from early Thursday afternoon to hopefully get you to the weekend.
NFL rumors: Baker Mayfield making progress with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
For the time being, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be seen as the overwhelming favorite to re-sign Baker Mayfield in his free agency. After signing a one-year deal last offseason for pennies on the dollar, the former Oklahoma star just had his best NFL season to date. He made the Pro Bowl, helping the Buccaneers three-peat as NFC South Champions, as well as winning a playoff game in January.
ESPN's Jenna Laine reported both sides are "slowly making some progress" when it comes to a deal.
This is not a bad thing when it comes to the Buccaneers wanting to retain him. Even though Mayfield lost his offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers gig, coming in to replace him is Liam Coen. The former Kentucky offensive coordinator was Mayfield's offensive coordinator when he briefly played for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. Plus, why would Mayfield want to leave a good thing?
In truth, I would expect for Mayfield and his representation to use this rare kind of leverage to his advantage. Other teams besides the Buccaneers would want him. Although he is everybody else's backup plan, there is still tremendous value in that. Surely, teams like the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots would all be thrilled with the idea of signing Mayfield.
For now, it serves Mayfield to come to terms with Tampa Bay on something like a Geno Smith deal.