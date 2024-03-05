NFL Rumors: 3 next teams for Russell Wilson who should gamble at the vet minimum
Russell Wilson will be cut by the Broncos but is set to make $39 million from the team in 2024, which gives him more options to play next season
By Jack Posey
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders should be another team on Wilson’s radar. To the astonishment of many, during the 2023 offseason, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract worth $72.5 million, including $34 million guaranteed. To the surprise of nobody, Garoppolo did not turn out to be the Raiders’ answer at quarterback. Now, after being suspended by the NFL for PEDs, Garoppolo will likely be cut by the Raiders. The Starter as of now is Aidan O’Connell.
The Raiders have not been very competitive for a long time, However, they have an extensive and rich history. Wilson can also appreciate the Raiders' authentic connection and support for their new coach, Antonio Pierce.
When Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels this past season, it ultimately translated into wins for the Raiders, and Pierce is hoping that momentum carries over into next season. An impressive defense supports the Raiders, which are led for the most part by Maxx Crosby, but an explosive offense is entirely possible with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs.
Picking at No. 13, the Raiders will likely lose out on the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels but will continue to search for the quarterback of the future.