NFL Rumors: 3 next teams for Russell Wilson who should gamble at the vet minimum
Russell Wilson will be cut by the Broncos but is set to make $39 million from the team in 2024, which gives him more options to play next season
By Jack Posey
Before Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, news broke from the Denver Broncos that Russell Wilson would be benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
Why was this decision made? After losing three games before their Week 18 matchup with the Raiders, the eight-win Broncos seemingly had nothing to play for. But that still left fans and pundits scratching their heads, as the Broncos still had a small chance at the postseason.
Instead, Denver's decision was purely financial in nature, as it saved them from having to pay his injury guarantee of $37 million this offseason.
This effectively confirmed Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos had met its end. The Broncos will take on a record $85 million in dead cap by releasing him. So where should Wilson play?
Atlanta Falcons could take a chance on Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons are an exciting destination for Wilson. The Falcons seem to be a key contender for Justin Fields or Kirk Cousins, but Wilson would be a good plan B if they cannot work out a deal.
The Falcons certainly do not have the winning culture that Wilson would like, with their most memorable postseason appearance being blowing a 28-3 Super Bowl lead to the New England Patriots. Still, they are certainly on the rise compared to other NFL teams.
New head coach Raheem Morris said he would not have the job if the team had good quarterback play, meaning the team is in the market for a new one. The Falcons are slowly building one of the most well-rounded teams in the league, with a solid defense led by Jesse Bates and a young offense with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. The Falcons can potentially add even more talent as they hold the eighth pick in the draft.