NFL Rumors: Matching 4 top trade candidates with the perfect team
The official marker of the new league year is quickly approaching, and some key players are sure to be dealt, here's who they should land with
By Jack Posey
Everyone is sad to see another year of football end after the Super Bowl. But with that, a newfound energy reinvigorates fans from each of the 32 teams. Hope is never higher among each team that they could be the next world champions. But what makes it exciting?
Many things make the offseason exciting. The first is the start of free agency. It is a free-for-all period where any team can attempt to entice players to join their organization and shake up their roster. The next is the NFL Draft. Fans get to see young athletes' dreams come true, allowing them to add immediate contributors to a team. There are also offseason trades. Teams barter with each other for draft picks but also attempt to add contributors to their teams. Last year, the New York Jets added 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Chicago Bears added D.J. Moore in a blockbuster draft trade.
This offseason’s trades are sure to be just as exciting. Here are some top trade candidates and the perfect team they can land with.
1. Justin Fields
Justin Fields is as good as gone. Everyone has followed how recently he unfollowed the Bears on social media. He later said on “The St. Brown Brothers” podcast, “I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.” He’s probably not lying about that, but the Bears' hefty asking price to move the number one pick signals that they plan on selecting Caleb Williams and moving on from Fields.
The perfect destination for Fields is to be traded to the Atlanta Falcons.
Fields is from Georgia, and his collegiate career started at the University of Georgia. The Falcons are a productive signal caller away from becoming one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC. The Falcons have a new head coach, Raheem Morris, and now a top defense in the league. Fields can show what he can do with weapons that the Bears failed to provide him with, such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.
Justin Fields' perfect team: Atlanta Falcons