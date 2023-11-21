NFL Rumors: 3 contenders who need to sign Shaq Leonard after Colts release LB
1. Pittsburgh Steelers can combat injuries by signing Shaq Leonard
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally did just about the best thing that they could've done to stay in the playoff hunt on Tuesday when they, mercifully, fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Perhaps that will help give that side of the ball a major boost, which wouldn't take much from where they've been at of late.
On the other side of the ball, though, the Steelers have been working hard to fight the injury bug. Perhaps no position has been hit harder than Pittsburgh's linebacker group. Both Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb have been ruled out for the season. As a result, the Steelers have already brought in former linebacker Myles Jack from retirement and signed Blake Martinez off of the Panthers practice squad.
Shaq Leonard, however, has been a better player earlier in his career than either Jack or Martinez. Yes, we've seen the performance dip a bit since he's battled injuries over the past season and a half, but, as mentioned, maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs to get back somewhat close to his previous form.
Even if that isn't in the cards, he's still been a hot-and-cold, passable linebacker. For a team as in dire need of quality depth as the Steelers are amid their injuries, adding another proven veteran like Leonard would ultimately make a lot of sense. That's especially true for a team that, even with Canada gone, will largely be relying on its defense to drive the gears of success.