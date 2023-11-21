NFL Rumors: 3 contenders who need to sign Shaq Leonard after Colts release LB
2. Shaq Leonard could be a great Nick Bolton fill-in for the Kansas City Chiefs
It feels a bit like we're living in bizarro world when the Kansas City Chiefs offense is a bigger issue than their defense right now. However, while Patrick Mahomes and Co. have struggled, most recently getting shut out in the second half of their high-profile Week 11 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl rematch, Steve Spagnuolo's defense has been absolute nails to this point in the season.
Making that even more surprising is the Chiefs playing without one of their biggest stars on that side of the ball, linebacker Nick Bolton, for the past several weeks and several more to come. Signing former Charger Drue Tranquill has proved highly beneficial to pair him with Willie Gay Jr. in the front seven to keep things rolling with that unit.
Now, the presence of Tranquill on the roster and Bolton's eventual return could potentially cause some trepidation about adding another linebacker to the mix. At the same time, though, with the Chiefs having to rely more heavily on their defense right now, would it not make sense for them to further add to their depth at the position to protect against other injuries and the like?
On top of that, if anyone could recapture what made Leonard special and able to sign the deal he did with the Colts that he was just released from, it would be Spagnuolo. He's one of the most brilliant defensive minds in the league, so he could have a huge impact in rejuvenating Leonard.
Maybe that's a bit of selfishness on my part to want to see that, but the fit and middling need is also there with the Chiefs as well.