3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for maddening loss to Eagles
The Chiefs gave away their Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles with infuriating blunders on offense.
The Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles delivered on the hype. Once again, the title hopefuls needed the final minutes to determine the outcome of a tight battle.
The 21-17 loss will sting the Chiefs considering they had a 10-point lead at halftime. They failed to score in the second half, allowing the Eagles to come back and win the game.
Which Kansas City players to to blame for the outcome?
3. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
It's tough to truly blame Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce when they are the Chiefs' offense. But it's tough to win when your two most important players make the big mistakes in the red zone.
Two promising Kansas City drives ended with zero points because of red zone turnovers. Mahomes threw an interception in the endzone in the second quarter with the game locked at 7-7. He just put the ball in the wrong spot and made it easy for Eagles DB Kevin Byard to nab the first interception in an Eagles uniform.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Kelce fumbled at the Philadelphia 14-yard line. The Chiefs led 17-14 at that point.
KC could have run away with a victory with two touchdowns on those drives. Even if they had settled for field goals, that could have changed the outcome of the game.