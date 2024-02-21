NFL Rumors: Vikings Cousins backup plan, Bills lose top WR, Jimmy Garoppolo has options
- How will the Minnesota Vikings proceed if they move on from Kirk Cousins?
- Is Gabe Davis done in Buffalo?
- What is Jimmy Garoppolo's next move?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Bills lose Gabe Davis, need replacements
Not too long ago, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis openly stated he will be hitting the open market this offseason, but remained open to the idea of staying with the only team he’s over known.
Now, it looks like things have changed based on Davis’ social media activity, suggesting that his time in Buffalo is coming to an end.
While Davis didn’t formally say he won’t be back with the Bills, posting a seven-plus minute video montage feels like a goodbye of sorts. Moreover, he capped off the video with a resume of impressive stats and milestones he’s reached during his four seasons in Buffalo, which could be seen as an attempt to boost his market value.
Turning 25 in April, Davis (also known as “Big Game Gabe”) has emerged as one of the premier big-play threats in the NFL, ranking second in yards per reception (16.7) among players with a minimum of 200 targets since he first entered the league in 2020. However, Davis’ role has fluctuated over the years with the presence of stud wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
As a result, Davis seems prepared to play elsewhere in 2024 and beyond to earn a larger role within an offensive scheme. Not to mention, the Bills have work to do this offseason to get below the 2024 salary cap, which could make the 2020 fourth-round pick expendable.
Davis was voted to be a captain for the Bills in 2023 by his teammates, symbolizing the respect he’s earned in the locker room for his work ethic and leadership, which can only help his market value this offseason as his four-year stint in Buffalo nears a conclusion.