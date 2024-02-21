NFL Rumors: Vikings Cousins backup plan, Bills lose top WR, Jimmy Garoppolo has options
- How will the Minnesota Vikings proceed if they move on from Kirk Cousins?
- Is Gabe Davis done in Buffalo?
- What is Jimmy Garoppolo's next move?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo has options
In light of the news that Jimmy Garoppolo will face a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release him in a month, per Vic Tafur and Dianna Russini of The Athletic (subscription required).
Garoppolo entered 2024 with a fully guaranteed salary worth $11.25 million and a roster bonus that would net him another $11.25 million if he is still on the team on March 17.
However, the suspension nullifies said contractual obligations, allowing the Raiders to move on from the veteran quarterback they ultimately benched in favor of fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell.
The Raiders signed Jimmy G to a three-year, $67.5 million contract last offseason to fill the void left by longtime franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and Garoppolo struggled mightily in his first season donning silver and black.
In six starts in 2023, Garoppolo had a 3-3 record, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdown passes, and nine interceptions.
So, what’s next for Garoppolo?
NBC Sports’ Mike Florio suggests that Garoppolo could follow in the footsteps of 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year, Joe Flacco, as a veteran who waits for the right opportunity to help a contender.
Florio cites Garoppolo’s lucrative career earnings as a reason for him to not explore options as a backup quarterback making significantly less money to do so, especially if his commitment to competing at the highest level isn’t what it once was.
As a result, he could wait for a situation to arise similar to what happened with Flacco and the Cleveland Browns, where a playoff team suffered multiple injuries to their quarterback room and needed a proven veteran to step in and keep the ship afloat.
“When there are injuries during the 2024 season, will he [Garoppolo] be someone’s savior? Will he have a chance to be the Comeback Player of the Year…?” Florio asked.
Regardless of what he decides to do, Garoppolo has options at his disposal.