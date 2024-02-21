NFL Rumors: Vikings Cousins backup plan, Bills lose top WR, Jimmy Garoppolo has options
- How will the Minnesota Vikings proceed if they move on from Kirk Cousins?
- Is Gabe Davis done in Buffalo?
- What is Jimmy Garoppolo's next move?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Vikings' Kirk Cousins backup plan appears to be the draft
The Minnesota Vikings are running out of time to decide what to do with 35-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins, an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Recent reports suggest that the Vikings have an interest in retaining Cousins, with a threshold in mind, but they need to make a decision ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine next week.
Perhaps Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers is playing a factor in Minnesota’s front office being as reluctant as they are to give their quarterback of the past six years a fully guaranteed contract, which is understandable. Although, that won’t stop other teams from doing what they can to sign him.
If the Vikings plan to move on from their Pro Bowl signal-caller, they must have a backup plan ready. But who?
Based on the way his previous contract was structured, the Vikings will take a significant cap hit for Cousins in 2024, whether he is with the team or not. Could this lead to Minnesota exploring cheaper quarterback options in the form of the NFL Draft?
With superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson awaiting a mammoth contract extension, it may not make sense to spend big on a quarterback, so moving up in the draft to select a high-end quarterback prospect on a rookie deal could be an alternative non-Cousins route for the Vikings.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said he “wouldn’t rule out the Vikings drafting a quarterback early in his most recent mock draft.