NFL Rumors: Vikings could have no choice but to move on from Kirk Cousins
A rule in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement could screw over the Vikings as they try to re-sign Kirk Cousins.
By Mark Powell
Given the Minnesota Vikings struggles at quarterback following the injury to Kirk Cousins, most fans and pundits assumed Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would pursue an extension with the star QB prior to the start of free agency. On paper, it makes sense.
Also on paper via the league CBA, Cousins and the Vikings may have a tough time pursuing a new contract which compensates him fairly. Because Cousins deal with the Vikings includes multiple void years -- four years which have a yearly base salary of $42.5 million -- Cousins cannot sign a new deal with the same team that is more expensive than his current contract within 12 months. Here's the rule, per the official CBA:
"The contract of a Veteran Player may not be renegotiated to increase the Salary to be paid to the player during the original terms of the contract for a period of twelve months after the player’s most recent contract renegotiation. The first renegotiation of a Veteran Player Contract, however, may take place at any time."
In order for Cousins to remain with the Vikings he would have to sign a contract which pays him less than $42.5 million AAV. While that sounds like a lot of money, Cousins is one of the better QBs in football. If he were to sign a deal that paid him less than $42 million, he'd rank close to ninth in the NFL.
NFL Rumors: Vikings might have a tough time signing Kirk Cousins
Even on a short-term contract due to his age, Cousins can likely get a higher AAV elsewhere on the free-agent market. He'll be the best quarterback available, and there are plenty of needy teams with money to spend on a top-tier passer.
Cousins is a top-10 quarterback in the league, and he'll demand a contract that is well within that price range. If a bidding war ensues, Minnesota would be hard-pressed to meet the asking price. The Vikings do still have hope, of course. First, Cousins is coming off a season-ending injury. Perhaps that plus his age will deter some teams for bidding $40+ million on Cousins.
Second, Cousins has spoken fondly on his time in Minnesota as well as his desire to stay.
"I do think it's important to be aware of. I think God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage in my career, the dollars are really not what it's about," Cousins said, when asked about taking a hometown discount. "I had a coach who I was with...and he said, 'Kirk, it's not about the dollars, but it is about what the dollars represent.' I thought that was an interesting comment that he made. There will always be some of that, but at today's point, structure is probably more important."
If that's a sign of things to come, then the Vikings may be in luck after all.