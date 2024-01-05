NFL rumors: Minnesota Vikings just can't quit Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings appear to be interested in bringing back Kirk Cousins in NFL free agency.
By John Buhler
Despite it being a great quarterback draft, the Minnesota Vikings seem to be very interested in bringing back Kirk Cousins in NFL free agency. Cousins has been a stabilizing presence in the Vikings quarterback room for years, but he is getting up there in age and just sustained a debilitating injury. When healthy, he can play like a top-eight quarterback in the league, but he also can be a bit streaky...
Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic reported the Vikings will try to re-sign Cousins this offseason. It may be to a team-friendly deal, but Minnesota projects to be drafting inside of the top-16. There are upwards of six quarterbacks who could go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, many of whom would absolutely thrive playing in Kevin O'Connell's system. What does Kwesi Adofo-Mensah think?
To me, I actually understand the logic behind rolling it back with Cousins for one more year. It would allow the Vikings to use their top-16 pick on a player who can help them win now, as well as free up cap space to re-sign star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term extension. If Cousins fades or this blows up in the Vikings' face, there are plenty of quarterbacks to pursue in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This move may not make Vikings fans happy, but I think it is one that really needs to be considered.
Of the handful of teams who could draft a quarterback this spring, the Vikings do not have to force it.
For as much grief as I have given Adofo-Mensah for wanting to blow this thing up like a nerdy kid at a school science fair, that may not be the case anymore. His front-office moves have often been head-scratching, so this latest rumor may just be par for the course for him. Then again, he may covet a guy who could be coming out in the 2025 NFL Draft, as opposed to those who are turning pro this spring.
If the Vikings really bottomed out, they could have been in a realistic position to draft either Caleb Williams out of USC or Drake Maye out of North Carolina. Frankly, those two guys are going to either the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders or the New England Patriots. Perhaps 2023's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels makes it three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks?
Should the Vikings bring back Cousins on something like a two-year deal this offseason, Minnesota could look at draft-eligible quarterbacks who could go in the first round in 2025 like Quinn Ewers of Texas, Carson Beck of Georgia, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, or somebody else entirely. Frankly, the Vikings do not have to panic at quarterback because of Cousins' familiarity.
Of all the teams that could take a quarterback, what Minnesota decides to do should be fascinating.