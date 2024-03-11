NFL trade grades: Giants land star pass rusher Brian Burns from Panthers
The New York Giants may have lost Saquon Barkley, but their defense got a massive boost thanks to acquiring Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers
The New York Giants pulled off a blockbuster trade and extension after striking a deal with the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former first-round pick out of Florida State was sent from Carolina to East Rutherford in exchange for a 2024 second-rounder and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Additionally, Burns is signing a five-year deal worth $150M with $87.5M guaranteed.
Burns, one of the young stars in a dark and gloomy situation in Carolina, now finds himself in the media capital of the world with tougher reporters, higher expectations, and a hefty new deal at his disposal.
It's also worth noting that at one point, the Los Angeles Rams offered multiple first-round picks to the Panthers as they pursued Burns. The Panthers and previous GM Scott Fitterer declined, so to receive such a small compensation package in return compared to what was previously offered is a head-scratcher.
NFL trade grade: Panthers ship Brian Burns to Giants for two draft picks
As much as we want to get on the Panthers for getting a small package in return for Burns, we cannot ignore the high-second round pick. Because Carolina lost their first round pick (No. 1 overall) to the Chicago Bears, getting an early second-round pick is somewhat of a good compensatory prize, but it doesn't negate that trade made last offseason.
Trading away such a valuable asset weakens the team's immediate defensive prowess and creates a void that may prove challenging to fill in the long term. The return of just two draft picks for a player of Burns' caliber may not adequately compensate for his impact on the team. While draft picks hold inherent value, the uncertainty associated with young, unproven talents contrasts with the known quality and production that Burns brings to the field.
Burns' ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a cornerstone of the Panthers' defense, making him a linchpin in their pass-rushing schemes. The move raises questions about the team's overall strategy and the prioritization of short-term gains over the sustained success that a player like Brian Burns could have offered.
Panthers Grade: D+
NFL trade grade: Giants land pass rushing phenom in Brian Burns
It's safe to believe that the Giants orchestrated a masterful move in acquiring star pass rusher Burns from the Panthers, securing a game-changing talent at a premium position for just two draft picks. The decision to give up only two picks for a player of Burns' caliber is a testament to general manager Joe Schoen.
Schoen took a lot of heat for what happened earlier today with the news that star running back Saquon Barkley has signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. While Barkley's departure is undoubtedly a blow, the addition of Burns injects optimism and excitement into the fanbase. The Giants can take solace in the fact that they have strengthened their defense significantly.
The move bolsters the Giants' pass rush, addressing a key area of need and elevating their overall defensive capabilities. Burns' presence on the team is likely to have a ripple effect, positively impacting the entire defensive unit and contributing to the Giants' potential competitiveness in the highly contested NFC East.