NFL Week 14 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
These three NFL teams are on upset alert entering Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Detroit Lions (at Bears)
Dan Campbell’s team has a little more target on its back this season and understandably so. The 9-3 Lions lead both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers by three games in the NFC North. The franchise not only seeks its first division title since 1993, but is very much in the mix for the best record and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Only the Miami Dolphins are averaging more total yards per game this season and the Lions are sixth in the NFL in points per contest. However, Campbell’s club is 23rd in fewest points allowed per outing.
In their first six games this season, Detroit gave up 113 points and 11 offensive TDs. In their last six outings, the team has surrendered 173 points and 20 offensive touchdowns. Last Sunday, the Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead at New Orleans and held on for a 33-28 victory.
Back in Week 11 vs. the rival Bears at Ford Field, Detroit came up with 17 points in the final three minutes to overcome a 26-14 deficit for a 31-26 win. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields had 104 of his team’s 183 yards on the ground. This is a tricky game for the NFC North leaders as the Lions look to sweep the Bears for the second straight year.