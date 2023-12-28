NFL Week 17 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
There are two weeks remaining in the NFL season and plenty of teams still have postseason hopes. Is the pressure on the following three favorites on Sunday?
Indianapolis Colts (vs. Raiders)
Last week at Atlanta, Shane Steichen’s team got off to a fast start and then faded quickly. After taking the opening possession 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, the Colts were outscored 29-3 the rest of the afternoon. Still, it’s been an impressive year for a team that finished 4-12-1 a season ago. With two weeks to go, Indianapolis is very much in the running to make its first playoff appearance since 2020.
As was seen on Christmas afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, Antonio Pierce’s team humbled the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. For the second straight week, the Raiders’ defensive unit reached the end zone twice.
Pierce, who was promoted from linebackers coach to head coach in late October, has led the club to four wins in seven games. The last two outings have been divisional wins, and the victory at Kansas City snapped the team’s six-game losing streak to Andy Reid’s club.
Last Sunday, Colts’ quarterback Gardner Minshew was sacked six times by the Atlanta defense and was picked off once. In 15 games this season (11 starts), he has just as many turnovers (14) as touchdown passes. There have been nine interceptions, while Minshew has lost five of his eight fumbles.