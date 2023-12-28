NFL Week 17 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
There are two weeks remaining in the NFL season and plenty of teams still have postseason hopes. Is the pressure on the following three favorites on Sunday?
There is still plenty to settle when it comes to the National Football League’s 104th season in terms of the playoff picture. No team in the AFC has claimed a division title and the Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the conference to earn a postseason berth.
Perhaps the most interesting chase in the NFC is the race for the top playoff seed. The Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are all 11-4, and the Dallas Cowboys are 10-5.
With the exception of one team, five of the six clubs below are still in the postseason hunt. As we have seen, favorites had their problems sealing the deal in Week 16. Onward!
Los Angeles Rams (at Giants)
Sean McVay’s team has won five of its last six games after a shaky 3-6 start. At 8-7, the Rams are not only in the playoff picture but have already won three more games than they did during last year’s forgettable 5-12 campaign.
McVay’s club has scored 28-plus points in five consecutive contests. Kyren Williams has jumpstarted the ground game and rookie wideout Pua Nacua has been a sensational compliment to Cooper Kupp.
This is a tall order for a Giants’ defense ranked 28th overall. However, Brian Daboll’s team has forced 24 turnovers in 15 contests. Tyrod Taylor gets the start for Big Blue, who hopes to take advantage of a team that is just 3-4 away from home this season.