2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
Talk about a sensational card? A look at last week’s NFL Power Rankings shows that the San Francisco 49ers (1), Baltimore Ravens (2), Miami Dolphins (3) and Dallas Cowboys (4) owned the top four spots on the list. As luck would have it in Week 16, No. 3 and No. 4 squared off on Sunday, and No. 1 hosted No. 2 on Christmas night.
The postseason picture got a little clearer, however, this week’s NFL Power Rankings have a lot of major changes throughout from a week ago. That’s one of the things that happens when an entire division (AFC East) wins every game, and another division (AFC South) loses every game.
Following an impressive performance on Christmas evening, there’s a new team atop the rankings.
The Carolina Panthers hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and this proved to be quite the entertaining affair. The team played from behind all day but overcame three double-digit deficits in the game. Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, Chris Tabor’s club got a pair of Bryce Young to D.J. Chark touchdown connections and forged a 30-all tie.
Carolina’s defense had no answers for Green Bay’s running game and the Packers’ offense in general and lost by a field goal with 19 seconds to play. The luckless Panthers scored a season-high 30 points and it still wasn’t enough.
The Washington Commanders were at MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, and Ron Rivera’s club got off to a horrendous start against the New York Jets. Down 27-7 at intermission, starting quarterback Sam Howell hit on just 5-of-17 passes for 51 yards and was picked off, and Tress Way had a punt blocked. Washington gained 76 total yards.
Jacoby Brissett replaced Howell in the second half and the Commanders actually had a lead. However, the game would end with a sixth straight loss for a club that has now allowed 110 more points (453) than a year ago (343).
The slumping Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Buffalo Bills on Saturday looking to avoid a 10th loss in 2023. Interim head coach Giff Smith’s club owned an early 10-0 lead, as well as a 22-21 advantage with 5:26 to play. The Bolts did come up with three takeaways and played turnover-free football, however, quarterback Easton Stick was sacked five times.
All told, the team couldn’t avoid a third consecutive loss. The Chargers’ current 5-10 record is the team’s worst since a 5-11 finish in 2019. That season also marks the last time the franchise finished last in the AFC West.
The Arizona Cardinals were in the Windy City for the second time in three years as they battled the Bears in a clash of last-place teams. Arizona’s run defense has been shaky all season and Sunday was no exception. Chicago bludgeoned the Cards for 250 yards rushing on 39 attempts. All told, Jonathan Gannon’s team surrendered 420 total yards.
Down 21-0 in the second quarter, Kyler Murray and company (which played turnover-free football) hung around and actually trimmed the deficit to 24-16 with 6:37 to play. Make it 25 losses in 32 games dating back to 2022.