NFL Week 17 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
There are two weeks remaining in the NFL season and plenty of teams still have postseason hopes. Is the pressure on the following three favorites on Sunday?
Seattle Seahawks (vs. Steelers)
Talk about two teams that have endured rollercoaster seasons. The Seattle Seahawks won six of their first nine contests before going on a four-game skid. Pete Carroll’s club is back above .500 after a pair of 20-17 victories (over the Eagles and Titans) in the span of seven days.
Mike Tomlin’s Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday thanks to a resounding win over the visiting Bengals. Mason Rudolph was the team’s third different starting quarterback this season and he proved to be the charm. The team’s 34-11 victory was easily the club’s most lopsided triumph of 2023. Pittsburgh’s first seven victories this season were all by seven points or less.
This has the potential to be a high-scoring affair as both defenses have been inconsistent, although each unit knows how to pressure the quarterback. The Steelers’ bookends of T.J. Watt (17.0) and Alex Highsmith (7.0) have combined for 24 of the team’s 42 sacks. Both clubs have had their ups and downs against the run, which could open things up for the passing attacks.
Pittsburgh second-year wideout George Pickens comes off a monster game, catching four passes for 195 yards, including scores of 86 and 66 yards. Is he primed for another huge outing?