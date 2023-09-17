5 ridiculously bold NFL Week 2 predictions that won't come true (but also might)
The first week of the 2023 NFL season was full of wild surprises. So let's make the year even wilder to start with some outlandishly bold predictions for NFL Week 2.
NFL Week 2 bold prediction, No. 4: Tyreek Hill gets 250 yards vs. Patriots
Coming into the season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill boldly proclaimed that he was going to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to hit the 2,000-yard mark in a single season. After one game, maybe that prediction wasn't so bold after all.
In Miami's Week 1 thrilling win over the Chargers, Hill was truly unguardable. The electric pass-catcher was targeted a team-high 15 times by Tua Tagovailoa and converted that into 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. For those keeping track at home and struggling with math, that puts Hill more than 1/10th of the way to his 2,000-yard goal... with 16 games still remaining.
Now the Dolphins will travel to face a division rival on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, taking on the Patriots in Foxboro. To be sure, New England's defense slowed down the Eagles in the season opener and should offer a much more formidable defense than the Chargers did against Miami.
But even if that's the case, they still don't have a single soul on the roster who can keep up with Tyreek Hill.
Whether it's Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant or any corner on the Patriots roster on Sunday night, they are going to get a heavy dose of Hill. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has leaned all the way into getting his playmakers the ball creatively and that won't subside in this matchup. Not only will Hill replicate his 200-yard performance from last week in Week 2, he'll up the ante by getting to the 250 mark against the Pats.