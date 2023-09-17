5 ridiculously bold NFL Week 2 predictions that won't come true (but also might)
The first week of the 2023 NFL season was full of wild surprises. So let's make the year even wilder to start with some outlandishly bold predictions for NFL Week 2.
If you walked up to me with a straight face saying that you predicted what would happen in the first week of the 2023 NFL season, I'd call you a liar. The Dallas Cowboys destroyed the upstart New York Giants 40-0, Joe Burrow didn't clear 100 passing yards, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills after losing Aaron Rodgers four snaps into the game, and all of this after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions to open the season on Thursday night.
So it only stands to reason that more chaos is in store for NFL Week 2. Thursday didn't deliver the same excitement with the Eagles thrashing the Vikings much more so than the final score indicated. That just leaves more calamity for Sunday, though.
And what's better than expecting chaos in the NFL? Trying to predict it, of course. That's what we're doing, making five ridiculous and bold predictions for NFL Week 2, knowing they probably won't come true. Even if that means the odds are one in a million...
Damn right there's a chance. With that, let's get into these bold NFL Week 2 predictions.
NFL Week 2 bold prediction, No. 5: Lions blow out Seahawks by 20+
As mentioned, Detroit opened up their 2023 campaign with an emphatic win over the Chiefs. Granted, Kansas City's offense sans Travis Kelce left quite a bit to be desired, particularly with the wide receiver showing the worst display of butterfingers since you're last trip to the movie theater.
However, credit to the Lions in taking advantage of that. More importantly, the defense as a whole did look much improved, particularly putting new Chiefs tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith through the wringer. Now they get to go up against a Seahawks offense that is without both starting tackles for Week 2 and that was dominated by the Rams last week, particularly in the second half.
I have immense faith in Lions OC Ben Johnson to take advantage of an average Seattle defense. They should be able to dial up big plays to Amon-Ra St. Brown and the like, but also control the game on the ground with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. When it comes down to it, though, the Detroit defense will be the engine that drives the team to a blowout victory.
With Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, and more bearing down on Geno Smith against a patchwork O-line, it's going to be a long day at the office for the Seahawks quarterback -- especially with the improved Lions secondary to take advantage of poor throws. The end result will be the Lions moving to 2-0 with a 20+ point triumph in Week 2.