NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for every game: Chiefs bounce back, Cowboys torture Zach Wilson
- Can Mahomes and the Chiefs bounce back from 0-1?
- Zach Wilson takes over the Jets against a frightening Cowboys D
- Packers and Lions continue hot starts
Outside of the Dallas Cowboys defense and the San Francisco 49ers in their entirety, the best way to describe the opening week of NFL action in the 2023 season might be "sloppy". Joe Burrow threw for 82 yards, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were lost without Travis Kelce, and Josh Allen was so erratic he allowed Zach Wilson to lead the post-Rodgers injury Jets to a walk-off OT win.
Now, we're onto our NFL picks and predictions for Week 2 with a slate that will give us quite a bit more information. Were the Steelers rusty or just not that good? Are the Vikings really going to regress this much? Can the Chiefs bounce back? Will the 49ers and Cowboys continue their reigns of terror?
We had a solid winning record for Week 1, but let's get even better in Week 2 with our NFL picks and predictions for every game on the slate. We start with a juicy Thursday Night Football matchup.
2023 NFL Picks Record: 10-6 (after Week 1)
NFL Week 2 picks and predictions: Thursday Night Football
One could make the argument that the reigning NFC champion Eagles were quite pedestrian in their Week 1 win over the Patriots. I would certainly do that. Of course, if we're talking about season-opener criticisms in this game, the Vikings losing to the Buccaneers looks much worse than a mediocre five-point win for Philly.
The Vikings could have some similar struggles if the offensive line isn't far better on Thursday than they were this past Sunday. Philadelphia's defensive front made life hell for Mac Jones and can easily do the same for Kirk Cousins. Having said that, we could also see Minnesota attack the middle of the field with T.J. Hockenson and Justin Jefferson with Nakobe Dean leaving the Eagles linebackers quite thin right now.
Iain MacMillan's pick for this game in his Road to 272 Bets for BetSided backed up the idea that this one could be closer than the 7-point spread indicated.
"Even though the Vikings lost to the lowly Bucs, they out-gained them 5.9 yards per play to 3.6 yards per play. In fact, only the Browns and Cowboys defense allowed fewer yards per play than the Vikings. So, let's not completely count them out just because they lost in an upset."
All told, though, the Eagles will still be the best team on the field in Philly. This game will likely be closer than it probably should be, but the Birds will still open the year at 2-0 while Minnesota will be trying to climb out of an early 0-2 hole in the 2023 season after this matchup.